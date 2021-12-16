Blinken cuts trip to Southeast Asia short after member of his entourage tests positive for coronavirus

The omicron variant of the virus is spreading rapidly across the globe, disrupting business and international travel. The victims now include Blinken's first official visit to Southeast Asia, where he has hoped to counter Chinese influence in the strategic and economically dynamic region.

"We learned this morning, through our routine PCR testing, that a member of our traveling press pool tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in statement.

The journalist had tested negative in Blinken's previous stop in Jakarta but, after testing positive in Kuala Lumpur, began a quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to the United States.

"The individual who tested positive will remain in isolation, and we will continue to adhere to and go beyond CDC guidance, including with our rigorous testing protocol, for the remaining traveling party," Price said.

Price said Blinken expressed his "deep regret" to the foreign minister of Thailand that "he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week."

"He explained that, in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of covid-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with, the secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution."