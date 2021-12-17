Remaining U.S., Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released: Police

Two of the hostages were released in November and three more were released this month.

Christian Aid Ministries thanked supporters for their "fervent prayers" over the past two months and said they would provide more information "as we are able."

"We glorify God for answered prayer - the remaining twelve hostages are FREE," the group said. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe."

400 Mawozo had demanded $1 million for the return of each victim; its leader had threatened to "put a bullet" in them if the demand wasn't met. It's unclear whether a ransom was paid for any of the hostages. The U.S. and Canadian governments have said that they typically do not pay ransoms.

Officials from the State Department and the FBI have been on the ground in Haiti to help secure the release of the hostages.