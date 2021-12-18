Duterte says looking for money for typhoon victims as funds ‘depleted’ due to COVID-19

During a briefing on the disaster situation in Visayas and Northern Mindanao on Friday, Duterte said that as soon as he gets the funding, assistance will be sent to the provinces ravaged by the super typhoon.

“We are trying to raise the money, I was also late (because) I was talking with the budget, alam mo depleted ‘yong budget natin immensely because of the COVID, naubos talaga ‘yong pera natin,” he said.

(We are trying to raise the money, I was also late (because) I was talking with the budget, you know our budget has been depleted immensely because of the COVID, we really spent our money.)

“Itong COVID, naubos ang pera natin. So we’re trying to screen how much we can raise so that we can marshal it to the areas affected,” he added.

(This COVID really emptied our coffers. So we’re trying to screen how much we can raise so that we can marshal it to the areas affected.)

Duterte also asked Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad if the runway at the airport of Siargao island in Surigao del Norte is functional.

When Jalad answered in the affirmative, the Chief Executive said he would visit the area and other provinces if time permits it.