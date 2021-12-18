Continuous Lay Kay Kaw fighting forces 2,503 peoples fleeing to Thai border

Among displaced villagers, most are children and elders.
The rescue teams are now sending the displaced villagers who already take a shelter in Htee Mae Wah Khee monastery to the Thailand because there had been continuous fighting in Lay Kay Kaw city this morning. Moreover, there have been artillery attacks.
“We are going to flee to Thailand because the sound of heavy gun firing is very close to monastery where we already take a shelter. So, we are going to flee to Thailand,” said a young woman.
Thai authorities put the displaced villagers at the school in Maetaung village, Southern part of Mae Sot, in Thai border and they are now caring for the displaced villagers.
Moreover, the Thai authorities providing food and accommodation facilities to the Myanmar displaced peoples and they urged Myanmar citizen in Thailand to donate feedstuff and clothes for the displaced villagers.
As for Thailand government, they are temporarily receiving Myanmar displaced villagers in accordance with the humanitarian assistance. If the fighting will end, those displaced villagers must return to their homes.
There are over 5,000 displaced people who already fled to Myanmar-Thai border from Mae Htaw Talay, Htee Mae Wah Khi, Ingin Myaing, Min Let Pan, Yathegu, Phalulay, Phalugyi, Pali Kalaw and Lay Kay Kaw villages.
Published : December 18, 2021
By : Eleven Media
