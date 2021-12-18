Continuous Lay Kay Kaw fighting forces 2,503 peoples fleeing to Thai border

Among displaced villagers, most are children and elders.

The rescue teams are now sending the displaced villagers who already take a shelter in Htee Mae Wah Khee monastery to the Thailand because there had been continuous fighting in Lay Kay Kaw city this morning. Moreover, there have been artillery attacks.

“We are going to flee to Thailand because the sound of heavy gun firing is very close to monastery where we already take a shelter. So, we are going to flee to Thailand,” said a young woman.



Thai authorities put the displaced villagers at the school in Maetaung village, Southern part of Mae Sot, in Thai border and they are now caring for the displaced villagers.