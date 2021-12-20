Mon, December 20, 2021

international

[Myanmar] Water quality changes in Indawgyi Lake, some fish species found dead

The water quality in the Southern Indawgyi Lake in Mohnyin Township, Kachin State, is changing and some fish species are found to be dying, according to sources from the Fisheries Department.

Since December 8, bubbles have been blowing in the bottom and the water becoming muddy. And some fish species have died from a lack of oxygen, said U Myo Nyunt Maung, regional officer from the Fisheries Department.

“We see such a situation every year. But different fish species die in different years. This year, most of Labi fish species have died. Last year, Chaung fish were found dead. In some other years, catfish, carp and spiny eel were found dead. Actually, it is like they are feeling dizzy rather than dying due to the lack of oxygen. Then they are easily caught by fishermen. According to our study, when outside temperature gets cool, the water volume changes and sulphur comes out from the bottom. The water turns from green to coffee colour. Indigenous people hold the traditional belief that it is a punishment by spiritual beings. Such a situation has been experienced for many years. It will worsen this year because of cooler temperature,” he commented. 

Such a situation comes in Indawgyi Lake every year from December to mid-January, said local resident Ko Zaw Pha Hein, adding that some fish usually go dead. 

Due to the current situation, a lot of people are catching fish in the lake, and the fish price is just around Ks1,500 per viss.

Indawgyi is the largest landlocked-area lake in Myanmar. Its area is 314.67 square miles.

Indawgyi Lake is within Indawgyi Wildlife Sanctuary established on March 4, 1999 containing a variety of animal species, including rare mammals and birds, herbs and flowers including rare orchids.

UNESCO designated the Indawgyi Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding area as a key biodiversity area on June 14, 2017.   

By Tun Lin Aung (Myitkyina).

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : Eleven Media

Related News

Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Rai rises to 144: local officials

Published : Dec 20, 2021

12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Asean reported over 23,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Published : Dec 20, 2021

[Cambodia] Prime Minister calls on public to follow health measures after second Omicron case detected

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

TCC worried China-Laos railway will open floodgate for Chinese goods

Published : Dec 20, 2021

100 million Covid-19 shots administered in Thailand

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport agencies working on making Bangkok Venice of the East again

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.