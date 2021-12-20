[Myanmar] Water quality changes in Indawgyi Lake, some fish species found dead

Since December 8, bubbles have been blowing in the bottom and the water becoming muddy. And some fish species have died from a lack of oxygen, said U Myo Nyunt Maung, regional officer from the Fisheries Department.

“We see such a situation every year. But different fish species die in different years. This year, most of Labi fish species have died. Last year, Chaung fish were found dead. In some other years, catfish, carp and spiny eel were found dead. Actually, it is like they are feeling dizzy rather than dying due to the lack of oxygen. Then they are easily caught by fishermen. According to our study, when outside temperature gets cool, the water volume changes and sulphur comes out from the bottom. The water turns from green to coffee colour. Indigenous people hold the traditional belief that it is a punishment by spiritual beings. Such a situation has been experienced for many years. It will worsen this year because of cooler temperature,” he commented.

Such a situation comes in Indawgyi Lake every year from December to mid-January, said local resident Ko Zaw Pha Hein, adding that some fish usually go dead.