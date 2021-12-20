Mon, December 20, 2021

Asean reported over 23,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.58 million across Southeast Asia, with 23,980 new cases reported on Sunday (December 19). New deaths are at 349, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 300,123.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 203 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the lowest since May 23, 2020. However, the DOH said that the low case report is due to the suspension of the operations of four laboratories on December 17 and the failure of 41 laboratories to submit data. Total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 2,837,577.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated his public calls for the Kingdom not to panic after a second case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron was found on December 17. An Iranian man, aged 25, who travelled to Cambodia from Kenya tested positive on arrival at the airport.

He said that instead of panicking the public must follow the preventive measures against Covid-19 in order for Cambodia to avoid future lockdowns.
 

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

