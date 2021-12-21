Tue, December 21, 2021

Asean reported over 21,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.6 million across Southeast Asia, with 21,650 new cases reported on Monday (December 20). New deaths are at 340, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 300,465.

The Indonesian government has removed the entry ban for travelers from China's Hong Kong ahead of year-end holidays while putting Britain, Norway and Denmark into the travel ban list, citing increasing cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the three countries.

With the new decision, Indonesia now has a total of 13 countries on its travel ban list including South Africa, Bostwana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Angola and Zambia.

Meanwhile, Cambodia did not register a single Covid-19 fatality on Monday, the first time since the third wave broke out in February. Prime Minister Hun Sen attributed the success to the kingdom's high vaccination coverage, saying that vaccines have protected the lives of Cambodian people.

Cambodia launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier. Most of the jabs used in the country's inoculation campaign are Sinovac and Sinopharm.
 

