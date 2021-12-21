Korea seeks economic normalization next year via tourism boosting, new tech

“Finances totaling 6.3 trillion won ($5.2 billion) will be injected to the three segments in 2022, up 43 percent from 4.4 trillion won a year earlier,” said the Finance Ministry. “Tax deductions for them will be expanded up to 10 percentage points.”



Core technologies for carbon neutrality will also be managed independently, said the ministry.



For the demographic sector, the government unveiled a plan to carry out policy packages to overcome low fertility rates. “We would generate the method of increasing the (portion) of working age population,” said the ministry.



The government also said it would accelerate the supply of homes, by actively conducting groundbreakings next year, to stabilize the real estate market, and push for soft-landing of the all-time high outstanding household debt.



The Finance Ministry forecasted that the economy will expand 4 percent in 2021 and 3.1 percent in 2022. This is higher than growth estimates among some private research institutes, which suggested under-4 percent this year and a 2-percent range next year.



Exports are projected to post record highs for the second consecutive year -- in 2021 and 2022. It also predicted the number of employed is estimated to have increased by 350,000 on-year this year and will grow 280,000 next year, under which the employment rate for those aged 15-64 is expected to rise from 66.5 percent in 2021 to 66.9 percent in 2022.



Most of the policy directions have been focused on the first quarter of 2022, given the March 9 presidential election and the next administration taking office, slated for May 10.

