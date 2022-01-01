Umrah pilgrimages for Malaysians temporarily suspended from Jan 8, says Khairy

The Health Minister said the decision was made due to concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

He added that ticket sales for new umrah pilgrimages would be suspended starting Saturday (Jan 1).

“There will be no travel for umrah purposes allowed after Jan 7 until a new date is announced in the future.

“Bookings for new umrah flight tickets are also suspended with effect from today.

“Umrah pilgrims returning to Malaysia will have to observe mandatory quarantine at quarantine stations or hotels identified by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) from Monday (Jan 3),” he said at a press conference Saturday.

Pilgrims departing for Saudi Arabia between Jan 1 to 7 will be allowed to proceed but will have to undergo quarantine at designated stations or hotels upon return to Malaysia.

“The temporary postponement of umrah activities is expected to help reduce the risk of Omicron transmission in the country and slow the increase of Covid-19 cases,” he said.