Korean low-carbon AI solutions, VR, robots to take limelight at CES 2022

Artificial intelligence-based solutions for chips and batteries, and nickel-rich batteries will show paths to reducing carbon footprints, while virtual reality-inspired mobility solutions are also expected to take center stage at what is considered the world’s largest electronics show.



On Sunday, SK Telecom, a telecommunication arm of Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group, said it would bring forth its low-power chip technology under the brand name Sapeon at CES 2022.



According to SK Telecom, Sapeon processor chips, designed for data centers, will be capable of keeping themselves running while consuming 20 percent less power than standard graphics processing units, at a deep-learning computation speed 1.5 times faster than conventional GPUs.



SK Telecom’s businesses under Sapeon brand is expected to gather speed, as it announced in December plans to spin off its AI chip business under a new entity called Sapeon Korea on Tuesday.



Also at CES, SK Telecom will premiere its single radio access network technology, allowing the mobile telecommunications operator to support both third-generational and fourth-generational long-term evolution standards on a single network.

SK Telecom said the technology would help cut power consumption by 53 percent.



Currently applied to 78 base transceiver stations across Seoul, the wireless technology has allowed SK Telecom to secure 10,000 tons of surplus emissions allowances a year since 2020.