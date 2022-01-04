Nations say nuclear war can’t be won

Leaders of the five nuclear weapon states reaffirmed on Monday that none of their nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other state, emphasizing that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

In a joint statement issued by China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States－the first of its kind－the leaders said that they consider the avoidance of war between nuclear weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as their foremost responsibility.

"As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons－for as long as they continue to exist－should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war," they said in the statement, adding that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented.

They also reaffirmed the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasized the importance of preserving and complying with their bilateral and multilateral nonproliferation, disarmament and arms control agreements and commitments.

They added that they remain committed to their obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.