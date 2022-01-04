Thu, January 20, 2022

international

6,660 5G base stations built in Tibet

Southwest Chinas Tibet Autonomous Region built 3,083 5G base stations in 2021, bringing the number of 5G base stations in the region to 6,660 in total.

The figure was released by Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government, in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Based on the achievements, Tibet will accelerate the construction of the industrial Internet public service platform this year. Tibet will also promote 5G network applications and technologies in education, medical care, transportation, and logistics, Yan said.

The region's digital economy is expected to rise 10 percent this year, said Yan.

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China unveils plan to improve transportation networks by 2025

Published : Jan 20, 2022

China-Laos railway to bolster Thai industries and trade

Published : Jan 20, 2022

HCM City reports three new Omicron cases, first domestic infections

Published : Jan 20, 2022

S. Korean economy faces complicated downside risks: finance minister

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.