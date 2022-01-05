Private-sector economists raise Singapore 2022 growth forecast to 4%: MAS survey

Based on estimates by 22 economists and analysts, the quarterly survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed the Republic likely registering growth between 3 per cent and 4.9 per cent next year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in its maiden forecast for next year last month said Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent next year, after an estimated expansion this year of around 7 per cent - the most since 2010, when GDP grew by a record 14.5 per cent.

Respondents to the MAS survey, released on Wednesday (Dec 8), projected current year growth at 6.9 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent in the previous survey.

For next year, construction was seen as the sector that will expand the most.

The median forecasts for construction came at 15.8 per cent, followed by accommodation and food services at 9.6 per cent.

However, the estimate for construction was down from the 2021 forecast of 21 per cent.

More than half the respondents (57.1 per cent) saw the private residential property price index inching higher next year, while 83.3 per cent expected corporate profitability to rise next year.