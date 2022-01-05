WB official optimistic about Vietnam’s 2022 GDP growth prospects

According to Jacques Morisset, WB Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Việt Nam, the biggest risk to Việt Nam's economy in 2022 can be the complicated developments of the pandemic with the emergence of new variants.

He also mentioned internal economic risks, saying that Việt Nam was an open economy which would depend on the situation in other countries in the world.

Another risk is related to inflation, according to the economist. Việt Nam's economy is currently facing import inflation, while domestic commodity prices have not yet increased because demand remains lower than supply.

Regarding Việt Nam's economic prospects, Morisset pointed out three new motivations for growth.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly made Việt Nam one of the reliable destinations for many large foreign enterprises, which have the goal of diversifying their supply chains.