Cambodia is taking ‘realistic view of regional politics’: expert as FM set out challenges

Sokhonn also noted that ASEAN centrality will be under increasing pressure due to the geopolitical rivalry between the superpowers as they seem to have chosen Southeast Asia as one of their arenas of competition.

He made the remark at the 23rd ASEAN lecture on Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2022 organized by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on January 3 via video conference, a recording of which was obtained by The Post on January 5.

Sokhonn said maintaining ASEAN centrality, unity and resilience amid the growing power competition would require the bloc to strive for a future whereby it has an even stronger capacity to manage the healthy growth of partnerships and constructive discourses despite all of the prevailing tensions.

“The coming years will be even more challenging for ASEAN to maintain our unity and cohesiveness as the ASEAN 10 in order to solve emerging institutional problems and pursue our community building process of ASEAN integration,” he said.

ASEAN has been dealing with internal disputes and controversy after Myanmar’s military declared a state of emergency on February 1 due to perceived irregularities in the 2020 general elections and transferred legislative, judicial and executive powers from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi to Defence Services commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.