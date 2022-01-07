India rejects Pak proposal for SAARC Summit

“There is still no consensus that would permit holding of the summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was reacting to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi’s statement that his country looked forward to hosting the summit. If India was not prepared to attend the summit in Islamabad, it could participate in the virtual mode, he had stated.

According to the SAARC Charter, its summit can only be held if all the eight nations agree to participate. The SAARC brings together India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives.