International flights reopen, good news for overseas Vietnamese

Phạm Việt Dũng, Chairman of the Việt Nam Aviation Business Association (VABA) said that with the early recovery of the domestic aviation market, the rapid reopening and expansion of international routes had been approved by the Government.

Vietnam Airlines on the first day of this year reopened a regular international flight from HCM City to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

It plans to gradually restore regular international routes after reopening flights from Hà Nội to Tokyo on January 5.

From January 1, Vietjet also reopened international routes to Japan, Taiwan (China) and Singapore.

Bamboo Airways has prepared plans and resources to open international routes to key markets of Việt Nam.

In phase one, it plans to operate direct flights to Japan, Taiwan (China) and South Korea. In phase two, it will operate direct flights to Germany and Australia.