Unemployment rates in Singapore continue to decline in Nov 2021: MOM

The overall unemployment rate was 2.5 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent in October.

The resident unemployment rate fell to 3.2 cent, from 3.4 per cent in October, while the citizen unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 per cent, from 3.6 per cent previously.

"This indicates that our labour market is recovering steadily, with the economy rebounding from the recession in 2020 and GDP (gross domestic product) growing by 7.2 per cent last year," said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"The increase in group sizes for dining out and the opening of more vaccinated travel lanes have allowed sectors hardest-hit by Covid-19 such as food and beverage services and air transport to begin ramping up capacity again. We expect hiring demand in domestic sectors to pick up with gradual relaxation of community measures," said Dr Tan.