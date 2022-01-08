7-day home quarantine for all int’l travellers on arrival in India

The new guidelines will be effective from January 11 till further notice.

Travellers coming from specified countries at risk will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India, as per the guidelines.

These travellers will have to submit samples for the post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid).

Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If they test negative, they will follow home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake another RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India.

The travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on the 8th day on the Air Suvidha portal.