[The Philippines] Schools suspend in-person and even online classes

De La Salle University (DLSU) has suspended both work (including work-from-home setup) and classes in all levels (online and in-person) in all of its campuses from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15.

‘Health break’

A health survey conducted among members of the DLSU community revealed that “close to 60% of our community members are currently sick,” DLSU president Bernard Oca said in a statement.

At Ateneo de Manila University, grade school pupils will have a “health break” from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, There will be no classes, but offices will remain open.

No online classes would be held for Ateneo’s grade school and high school students from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, but teachers would post online learning materials and activities that students need to accomplish during that period.