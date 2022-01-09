[The Philippines] Schools suspend in-person and even online classes

The schools decided to call a break in their academic calendars, after a number of their students, faculty and other workers had recently gotten sick.
De La Salle University (DLSU) has suspended both work (including work-from-home setup) and classes in all levels (online and in-person) in all of its campuses from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15.
‘Health break’
A health survey conducted among members of the DLSU community revealed that “close to 60% of our community members are currently sick,” DLSU president Bernard Oca said in a statement.
At Ateneo de Manila University, grade school pupils will have a “health break” from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, There will be no classes, but offices will remain open.
No online classes would be held for Ateneo’s grade school and high school students from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, but teachers would post online learning materials and activities that students need to accomplish during that period.
Other schools implementing academic breaks are the following:
• Chiang Kai Shek College
• Marist School Marikina
• Miriam College
• Saint Pedro Poveda College• Paref Woodrose School Muntinlupa
• Philippine Women’s University
• Colegio San Agustin Makati
• Polytechnic University of the Philippines (all campuses)
• Concordia College
• San Beda College Alabang
• Xavier School
• Don Bosco Makati
• Lourdes School of Mandaluyong
• Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), Far Eastern University (FEU)
The College of Nursing and the College of Medicine of PLM suspended until further notice their limited face-to-face classes, but their online classes will continue.
FEU said all of its classes would be online from Jan. 17 to Feb. 12.
Metro Manila, and the neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna were placed under Alert Level 3 on the five-tier alert level system of community quarantine until Jan. 15.
Also under Alert Level 3 are the provinces of Bataan, Batangas, Cagayan, Pampanga and Zambales; and the cities of Baguio, Dagupan, Santiago, Angeles, Olangapo, Lucena, Naga, Iloilo and Lapu-Lapu.
In areas under Alert Level 3, face-to-face classes are prohibited in kinder, elementary and high school, while limited in-person classes are allowed for colleges and technical-vocational schools.
The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 would continue, as long as local governments and stakeholders support the program.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said the agency would postpone its plans to expand in-person classes — particularly in Metro Manila — with more schools participating.
The Department of Health asked DepEd to wait for its assessment on Jan. 15, when the government would decide the next alert level for different areas in the country.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : Philippine Daily Inquirer
