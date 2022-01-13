Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into Chinas wild

About 96 percent of its active sites were in the protected Helan Mountain national nature reserve which has been strictly protected with little human interference, he said.

Researchers conducted a field survey on the hunting sites of the snow leopard and found it can feed with a high frequency, feasting on a blue sheep or a red deer every four or five days.

On Sept. 5, 2021, the snow leopard was found in a feeble state in Siziwang Banner in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and taken to a wildlife rescue station for treatment. Wildlife experts provided it with water and fresh meat, as well as a health checkup.