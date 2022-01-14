Beijing says new South China Sea report by US is misleading, distorts international law

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing that the study, released on Wednesday (Jan 12) by the US State Department's Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs, "distorts international law, misleads the public, sows discord and disrupts the regional situation".

He pointed out on Thursday that unlike China, the US has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and yet "considers itself a judge of the Convention".

The 47-page report lays out in comprehensive detail Washington's case against Beijing, pointing out that the geographic and historic bases for Chinese claims are "inconsistent with international law" under Unclos.

For instance, it says that China claims sovereignty over more than 100 features that are underwater during high tide, meaning they are "not subject to a lawful sovereignty claim or capable of generating maritime zones such as a territorial sea".

"The overall effect of these maritime claims is that the PRC unlawfully claims sovereignty or some form of exclusive jurisdiction over most of the South China Sea," said the study, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

China's expansive claims in the South China Sea are disputed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam which have competing claims.