Fri, January 21, 2022

international

No breakthrough in OSCE talks between Russia, West

The latest round of talks aimed at defusing tensions between Russia and the West within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ended here on Thursday without a breakthrough as both sides warned of potential escalation.

VIENNA, Jan. 13 - Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said after the talks that Moscow was disappointed by the West's response to its proposals on Ukraine and European security.

However, Lukashevich said that Moscow will not give up on diplomacy and that the sides must reach an agreement or else run the risk of a potentially catastrophic outcome.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, whose country chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2022, speaks to reporters in Vienna, Austria, on Jan. 13, 2022. The latest round of talks aimed at defusing tensions between Russia and the West within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ended here on Thursday without a breakthrough as both sides warned of potential escalation. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

"It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is greater than ever before in the last 30 years," said Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, whose country will chair the OSCE in 2022.

Michael Carpenter, U.S. envoy to the OSCE, also warned of a major security crisis in Europe. "The drumbeat of war is sounding loud and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill," he said.

Alexander Lukashevich, Russia

The Vienna talks followed bilateral meetings between Russia and the United States in Geneva on Monday and Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels on Wednesday. However, these negotiations have failed to narrow their differences.

Russia has repeatedly accused the West of threatening its security by expanding NATO eastwards and deploying weapons systems near the country's borders. 

Xinhua

Related News

Published : January 14, 2022

Related News

Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into Chinas wild

Published : Jan 13, 2022

New cargo train links Chinas Inner Mongolia, Moscow

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Vaccination a necessary measure to deal with Omicron: expert

Published : Jan 12, 2022

China to receive 1st shipment of pine nuts exported from Afghanistan in 2022

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.