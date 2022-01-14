No breakthrough in OSCE talks between Russia, West

VIENNA, Jan. 13 - Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said after the talks that Moscow was disappointed by the West's response to its proposals on Ukraine and European security.
However, Lukashevich said that Moscow will not give up on diplomacy and that the sides must reach an agreement or else run the risk of a potentially catastrophic outcome.
"It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is greater than ever before in the last 30 years," said Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, whose country will chair the OSCE in 2022.
Michael Carpenter, U.S. envoy to the OSCE, also warned of a major security crisis in Europe. "The drumbeat of war is sounding loud and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill," he said.
The Vienna talks followed bilateral meetings between Russia and the United States in Geneva on Monday and Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels on Wednesday. However, these negotiations have failed to narrow their differences.
Russia has repeatedly accused the West of threatening its security by expanding NATO eastwards and deploying weapons systems near the country's borders.
Xinhua
Published : January 14, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 21, 2022
Published : Jan 21, 2022
Published : Jan 21, 2022
Published : Jan 21, 2022