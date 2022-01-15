Fri, January 21, 2022

DPRK announces firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment: KCNA

A firing drill for checking and judging the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan Province took place on Friday local time, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reported early Saturday.

The drill was aimed at checking the alert posture of the combatants of the regiment and bolstering their ability of discharging firepower mission, according to the KCNA report.

It was supervised by commanding officers of the Korean People's Army and leading officials of the Academy of Defence Science, the KCNA said.

The regiment received a firepower mission at short notice from the General Staff in the morning on Friday before swiftly moving to the firing ground, and precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea with two tactical guided missiles, the KCNA reported.

Military officials discussed setting up a proper railway-borne missile operating system across the country and finding out ways for further completing the DPRK's style of fighting methods with railway-borne missiles, according to the report.

Published : January 15, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailand
