COVID-19 infections inside U.S. immigration detention centers surge by 520 pct

NEW YORK, - The number of coronavirus infections among immigrants detained at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers has surged by 520 percent since the start of 2022.

On Thursday, 1,766 immigrants were being monitored or isolated at ICE detention facilities due to confirmed coronavirus infections, a more than sixfold jump from Jan. 3, when there were 285 active cases, CBS News reported, citing government statistics.

The number of detainees with active COVID-19 cases represents 8 percent of the 22,000 immigrants ICE is currently holding in its network of 200 detention centers, county jails and for-profit prisons, according to the report.

Since the outset of the pandemic, more than 32,000 immigrants have tested positive for the coronavirus while in ICE custody, and ICE has so far reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths of detainees, it added.