Fri, January 21, 2022

international

Chinas resident nominal disposable income up 9.1 pct in 2021

Chinas per capita disposable income stood at 35,128 yuan (about 5,523 U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 9.1 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 8.1 percent from the previous year.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 47,412 yuan, up 8.2 percent in nominal terms and 7.1 percent in real terms, while income in rural areas stood at 18,931 yuan, up 10.5 percent in nominal terms and 9.7 percent in real terms.

Monday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product expanded 8.1 percent year on year in 2021. 
 

Published : January 17, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
