Chinas resident nominal disposable income up 9.1 pct in 2021

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 47,412 yuan, up 8.2 percent in nominal terms and 7.1 percent in real terms, while income in rural areas stood at 18,931 yuan, up 10.5 percent in nominal terms and 9.7 percent in real terms.

Monday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product expanded 8.1 percent year on year in 2021.

