Is Korea a tsunami-free zone?

“The Korean Peninsula is located on the edge of the Eurasians Plate (the tectonic plate including most of Eurasia), and has been considered safer than Japan which is located between plates...But this (safety) is merely relative as research shows that the peninsula is not a safe zone from earthquakes,” researchers wrote, adding that Japan is located where the Eurasian Plate meets the Pacific Plate, making it susceptible to earthquakes and ensuing tsunami.



The NDMI report goes on to say that there have been 165 cases of underwater earthquakes from 1978 to 2012 with magnitudes of 3.0 or higher, accounting for 51 percent of all earthquakes near the Korean Peninsula. While most of these quakes are not strong enough to cause a tsunami, the report stressed the need for countermeasures since the epicenter for many of them were close to the coastal area.

In 2016, South Korea was rattled by a magnitude 5.0 underwater earthquake near Ulsan, in the country’s southeastern region, although it did not cause a tsunami.



An analysis by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows that an earthquake in excess of magnitude 6.5 that occurs in Korea’s east coastal area can trigger a tsunami that could cause substantial damage. A magnitude 6.6 quake can create a tidal wave that is half-a-meter in height.



It would take a much stronger quake -- around 7.5 to 7.8 -- in the shallower West Sea to cause a tsunami to affect the peninsula. The aforementioned 1993 tsunami was three meters high and was caused by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.



While a large-scale earthquake is unlikely around the Korean Peninsula, the country is also vulnerable to the aftermath of the quakes that occur in Japan’s west coast, which is much more susceptible to tremors.



The National Fire Agency operates a Tsunami Disaster Response System that analyzes earthquakes that occur in the coastal regions, and predicts the ensuing tsunami’s height, the areas expected to be affected and the estimated time of arrival. It is based on a database from 43 populated areas mostly in the east coast, which had been hit the most with tidal waves and are the most vulnerable.



The KMA issues two-level warnings for tsunamis, one for tidal waves between 0.5 meters and 1 meter in height, and for one exceeding 1 meter.



By Yoon Min-sik