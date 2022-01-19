HK to cull over 1,000 hamsters, logs 18 new COVID-19 cases

In a media briefing, Leung Siu Fai, Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, said all pet shops that sell hamsters should immediately suspend operations and urged pet owners who bought hamsters after Dec 22 to turn them over to the AFCD.

The AFCD made the move after 11 samples taken from hamsters at the Little Boss pet shop in Causeway Bay tested preliminary positive for the virus. Some environmental samples taken from a warehouse of the pet shop in Tai Po also had the coronavirus.

Health officials added that a 67-year-old woman who went to Little Boss and had direct contact with an infected employee also tested positive. They are tracking down the people behind at least 143 purchases made at the pet shop since Jan 7.

“We strongly appeal to the public. If you have bought a hamster at a pet shop in Hong Kong after Dec 22, do hand them over to AFCD…to ensure public health and take care of animal welfare,” Leung said.