Myanmar nationals arrested almost every day for illegal entry to Thailand

Thai media reported that over 100 more Myanmar workers were arrested in Kanchanaburi Province for illegally entering Thailand.
As more attempt to illegally cross border to Thailand, more than 100 Myanmar migrant workers were arrested in Kanchanaburi Province bordering Dawei District, Taninthayi Region, on January 17, the Public Relations Centre of the Royal Thai Army announced.
The illegal migrants mainly used jungle routes on the border and tried to enter Thailand with the help of brokers and local guides.
On January 17 in Kanchanaburi Province, over 100 Myanmar nationals were captured in three batches—44, 18 and 41.
According to the confessions of the detained Myanmar workers, they entered Thailand to seek a job. Each had to pay up to 20,000 baht as a broker fee, and they came from Dawei, Bago, Magway, Yangon and Mandalay, Thai media reported.
This month has seen a series of attempts by Myanmar citizens to enter Thailand illegally via cross-border. Meanwhile, Thai authorities have made arrests almost every day.
Thailand is taking stricter measures to prevent illegal cross-border by deploying troops and security cameras. Illegal migrant workers mostly try to enter the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan sharing borders with Myanmar’s region of Taninthayi.
By Zaw Moe Oo (Myeik)
Published : January 20, 2022
By : Eleven Media
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022