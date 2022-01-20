Myanmar nationals arrested almost every day for illegal entry to Thailand

Thai media reported that over 100 more Myanmar workers were arrested in Kanchanaburi Province for illegally entering Thailand.

As more attempt to illegally cross border to Thailand, more than 100 Myanmar migrant workers were arrested in Kanchanaburi Province bordering Dawei District, Taninthayi Region, on January 17, the Public Relations Centre of the Royal Thai Army announced.

The illegal migrants mainly used jungle routes on the border and tried to enter Thailand with the help of brokers and local guides.

On January 17 in Kanchanaburi Province, over 100 Myanmar nationals were captured in three batches—44, 18 and 41.

According to the confessions of the detained Myanmar workers, they entered Thailand to seek a job. Each had to pay up to 20,000 baht as a broker fee, and they came from Dawei, Bago, Magway, Yangon and Mandalay, Thai media reported.