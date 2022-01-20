China-Laos railway to bolster Thai industries and trade

"The China-Laos railway project has opened a new logistics mode in the region," said Joe Horn-Phathanothai, founder and CEO of Strategy613, an investment consultancy in Bangkok that focuses on China and Thailand. One of his clients has already been able to transport goods including packaging materials, consumer products and accessories from China to Thailand through the railway.

Horn-Phathanothai hailed the Thai government's efforts to enhance the country's connection with the China-Laos railway, which he said will be highly beneficial for industries and trade.

The China-Laos railway, which began operations on Dec 3, is an important part of the pan-Asian railway network that will ultimately connect Kunming, in Southwest China's Yunnan province, with Bangkok and Singapore.

Thailand's Transport Ministry has said it is looking to connect the country with the China-Laos railway to create a seamless inter-border transport link, Bangkok Post reported on Jan 18.