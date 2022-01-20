China unveils plan to improve transportation networks by 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 18 -- High-speed railways will stretch to a total length of 50,000 kilometres in 2025, up from 38,000 kilometres in 2020, and 250-km ones are expected to cover 95 percent of cities with populations above 500,000, per the document released by the State Council.

The country will have 165,000 kilometres of railways in 2025, up from 146,000 kilometres five years earlier; more than 270 civil airports, up from 241; 10,000 kilometres of subway lines in cities, up from 6,600 kilometres; 190,000 kilometres of expressways, up from 161,000 kilometres; and 18,500 kilometres of high-level inland waterways, up from 16,100 kilometres.

The transportation system will also be greener. Cities will see 72 percent of buses running on new energy, an improvement from 66.2 percent, and the carbon dioxide emission intensity of the transportation sector will be decreased by 5 percent.

The main goal is to achieve integrated development in 2025, with tangible breakthroughs in the intelligent and green transformation of the transportation system, according to the plan.