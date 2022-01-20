Tue, January 25, 2022

international

Hope instead of cynicism: UN General Assembly president

"Cynicism is a path to inaction. If we give in to it, we will be lulled into complacency, into the false belief that our actions do not matter and that we can only await the inevitable," says Abdulla Shahid.

 Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday stressed the need for hope and warned against cynicism.

"Throughout all our efforts, there is one constant that needs to be present: hope. Yes, the tasks before us are daunting. Yet cynicism offers us no solutions," he told an informal meeting of the General Assembly on his priorities for the remaining eight months of his office.

Abdulla Shahid (at the podium and on the screens), president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, speaks at an informal meeting of the General Assembly on his priorities for the remaining eight months of his office at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 19, 2022. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
 

"Cynicism is a path to inaction. If we give in to it, we will be lulled into complacency, into the false belief that our actions do not matter and that we can only await the inevitable," he said. "Hope is what will strengthen our resolve. Hope is what will give us the courage of our convictions and inspire us to act. Hope is what will remind us of all that we have achieved and all that we can achieve if we work together."

"That is the basic message I will continue to convey during my 'Presidency of Hope.' Through hope, we can make a lasting difference. We can overcome this pandemic, achieve universal vaccination, protect the planet, recover sustainably, promote human rights, and revitalize the United Nations. Through hope, we can lay the foundations for a better tomorrow and build on that vision. Through hope we can ensure that the 76th session of the General Assembly is a successful one," he added.

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Burkina Faso army ousts president in West Africa's latest coup

Published : Jan 25, 2022

First round of Italy's presidential election ends with no results

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine for children arriving on Wednesday

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tourists drop travel plans over 330-baht ATK in Rayong

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Thailand’s 9 reasons for banning e-cigarettes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Digital Assets Association pushes for crypto tax holiday

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.