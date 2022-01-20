Hope instead of cynicism: UN General Assembly president

"Cynicism is a path to inaction. If we give in to it, we will be lulled into complacency, into the false belief that our actions do not matter and that we can only await the inevitable," he said. "Hope is what will strengthen our resolve. Hope is what will give us the courage of our convictions and inspire us to act. Hope is what will remind us of all that we have achieved and all that we can achieve if we work together."

"That is the basic message I will continue to convey during my 'Presidency of Hope.' Through hope, we can make a lasting difference. We can overcome this pandemic, achieve universal vaccination, protect the planet, recover sustainably, promote human rights, and revitalize the United Nations. Through hope, we can lay the foundations for a better tomorrow and build on that vision. Through hope we can ensure that the 76th session of the General Assembly is a successful one," he added.