Vietnam-US trade hits record high in 2021

The impressive figure made the US the second trade partner having import-export turnover with Việt Nam reaching the $100 billion mark after China.

Last year Việt Nam's exports to the US rose 25 per cent to nearly $96.3 billion, accounting for 28.6 per cent of the country's total exports.

Among Việt Nam's major export items to the US were machinery, equipment and parts with $17.82 billion, up 46 per cent; textiles and garments ($16,1 billion, up 15 per cent); computers, electronics and components ($12.76 billion; up 23 per cent); handsets and parts ($9.69 billion, up 10.3 per cent); footwear ($7.42 billion, up 18 per cent); and wood and wooden products ($8.8 billion, up 23 per cent).

Last year, the country imported nearly $15.27 billion worth of goods from the US, mainly computers, electronics and components as well as machinery, equipment and parts.

Bùi Huy Sơn, Counselor of the Việt Nam Trade Office in the US, said that the two-way turnover, which exceeded $100 billion for the first time in 2021, was a very important achievement, especially given the pandemic, as well as the disruptions and disturbances in the supply chain and logistics activities.