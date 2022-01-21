CCDI pledges continued fight against graft

After a busy year of fighting corruption in various aspects, such as in the financial and poverty alleviation sectors, the top discipline watchdog of the Communist Party of China has pledged to maintain a high level of pressure on all sorts of disciplinary violations and graft crimes to ensure a clean Party.

A communique adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, which was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, rounded up the achievements of discipline authorities in 2021 and set out clear requirements for key tasks this year.

While addressing the session on Tuesday, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed rigorous and unswerving efforts in further promoting full and strict Party governance.

The meeting also approved a work report by Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

In 2022, the CPC will convene its 20th National Congress, which is a major event in the political life of the Party and the country, the communique said.