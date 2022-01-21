China’s scientists discover world’s ‘shiest’ flower

BEJING – Chinese scientists have discovered four species of Gentiana on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau whose flowers can close within seconds of being touched, making them the most sensitive flowers in the world, according to a recently published study.

Netizens on Chinese social media have affectionately dubbed the flowers the “shiest” and “most humble” flora in the world. The rapid movement of petals has always been fascinating to scientists and nature lovers, unlike animals, plants are generally perceived as static organisms.

Some specialized leaves of carnivorous plants can react to touch within a matter of seconds, such as the Venus flytrap. Prior to the Gentiana discoveries, the only other known flower to display such behaviour was the sundew plant. The sundew can contract its crown within two to 10 minutes after stimulation, according to the study in China’s English-language scientific journal, Science Bulletin.