[Singapore] Isolation period cut from 10 days to seven for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19

This change is because of the shorter infectious period of the Omicron variant.

However, the maximum isolation period for unvaccinated individuals aged 12 years old and above will remain at 14 days for both protocols 1 and 2.

This was announced on Friday (Jan 21) at the virtual multi-ministry task force press conference.

Protocol 1 is for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and show symptoms.

Protocol 2 is for those who have tested positive but do not show symptoms, but now, apart from asymptomatic individuals, mildly symptomatic (low-risk) individuals can also follow the protocol.

Since Jan 6 this year, Singapore's healthcare protocols have focused on managing Covid-19 cases based on the severity of their symptoms and individual risk factors.

Lower-risk individuals with mild symptoms can now be immediately diagnosed by their primary care doctors via a healthcare provider-administered antigen rapid test (ART) and recover safely under protocol 2.

Higher risk patients, such as the elderly, pregnant women, paediatrics, immunocompromised status individuals, or with significant symptoms (such as chest pain, shortness of breath, prolonged fever) will be managed under protocol 1.

They will also be assessed for placement on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Home Recovery Programme, or further management or monitoring in a care facility.

On the other hand, low-risk asymptomatic patients, including those who test positive on self-administered ARTs, will continue to be managed under protocol 2.