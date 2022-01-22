Master of mindfulness Thich Nhat Hanh dies at age 95

“We invite our global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts in peace and loving gratitude for all he has offered the world,” the organisation posted on Nhat Hanh’s Twitter account on Saturday, referring to the late monk by the Vietnamese word for teacher.

Funeral rites will be held in Hue for the next five days.

Nhat Hanh, who brought mindfulness to the West – from Hollywood celebrities to boardrooms in Silicon Valley – was only allowed to return to Vietnam after 39 years in exile in France.

He was banished from his home in the 1960s for calling for an end to Vietnam War. The Zen master, whose influence in Buddhism is seen as second only to the Dalai Lama, was also expelled for advocating religious freedom, especially in the communist country where all faiths are strictly controlled.