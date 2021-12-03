Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock

Phra Santi Tisaro, assistant abbot of Wat Na Phra Lan temple, joined the provincial police team to rice, dry and canned food, drinking water and basic medicines to 25 households in the Muang district’s Bang Pu area.
Two days of continuous heavy rain has submerged 23 districts in up to two metres of water and caused widespread damages.
Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat is expected to worsen and the provincial governor marked the province as a high-risk area on Thursday.
People who need help can call the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department at (075) 348118, (075) 342880 extension 138 or the 199 hotline any time of the day or night.
