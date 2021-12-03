Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock

A generous Buddhist monk joined police officers in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday and waded through chest-high floodwaters to hand survival kits to households in difficult to reach areas.

Phra Santi Tisaro, assistant abbot of Wat Na Phra Lan temple, joined the provincial police team to rice, dry and canned food, drinking water and basic medicines to 25 households in the Muang district’s Bang Pu area.

Two days of continuous heavy rain has submerged 23 districts in up to two metres of water and caused widespread damages.

Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock

Flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat is expected to worsen and the provincial governor marked the province as a high-risk area on Thursday.

People who need help can call the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department at (075) 348118, (075) 342880 extension 138 or the 199 hotline any time of the day or night.

Related news:

Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock Nakhon Si Thammarat monk wades through chest-high floods to deliver survival kits to his flock

Related News

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.