Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Heavy rains, flash flooding forecast for 8 southern provinces this weekend

Eight provinces in the South may suffer flash flooding from heavy rains expected to hit the region for four days from Friday, the Phatthalung Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

Heavy rains have been forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

“All boats and water vessels should proceed with caution, preferably remain anchored as thundershowers are expected to push waves up to three metres,” the office said on Friday, citing the Meteorological Department.

People have been advised to follow the weather forecast and updates from government agencies regularly.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.