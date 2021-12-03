Heavy rains, flash flooding forecast for 8 southern provinces this weekend

Heavy rains have been forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
“All boats and water vessels should proceed with caution, preferably remain anchored as thundershowers are expected to push waves up to three metres,” the office said on Friday, citing the Meteorological Department.
People have been advised to follow the weather forecast and updates from government agencies regularly.
Published : December 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
