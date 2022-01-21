Hun Sen talks trade, tourism with Vietnam’s top diplomat

The meeting was held at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on January 20 during Son’s two-day visit to Cambodia on January 19-20 for bilateral discussions on regional issues and areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, Son informed Hun Sen that the trade volume between Cambodia and Vietnam had increased to nearly $10 billion last year and that he expected the two countries would continue to strengthen their economic connections and work together to increase the trade volume in 2022 even further.

Son said he also expects that both countries will beef up cooperation across all sectors of agriculture and industry, according to Hun Sen’s Facebook post following the meeting.

“[Son] thanked [Hun Sen] for reopening direct flights between Vietnam and Cambodia recently, enabling easier travel and especially for the encouragement of mutual recognition of ‘vaccination passports’,” said the post.

“Hun Sen said that we have to continue to work on tourism investment to make our economies interconnected. He also touched on the plan of building a railway connection between Cambodia and Vietnam and said that Cambodia wanted to see this railway built in order to facilitate economic connections between the two countries,” it added.