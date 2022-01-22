Great disparate accessibility to healthcare main reason U.S. suffers more in COVID-19: top U.S. expert

"We have individuals who don't have access to care. We have a higher degree of hospitalisation and death in our minority populations as we do in the general population," said Fauci at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session, when answering the question why the United States, a "first world", developed, rich economy, is struggling to contain COVID-19.

"We are among a handful of countries that have actually suffered the most...that is really, truly unfortunate and something that we would have hoped would have been avoided," said Fauci.

Moreover, he continued, "it's very disturbing, I believe, to all of us as public health officials and scientists, such a degree of pushback against regular normal, easy to understand public health measures. Reluctance to wear masks. Reluctance to promote vaccination."