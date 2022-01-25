Tonga volcano’s eruption heat likely generated atmospheric waves linked to tsunami

Atmospheric waves are a type of strong air vibration that circles the Earth.

The ones observed this time are called Lamb waves, which may have increased the atmospheric pressure and generated tsunami.

The Lamb waves are thought to have been generated by the expansion of the air around the volcano due to the heat of the massive eruption.

These waves travel at about 310 meters per second (1,116 kph), a little slower than the speed of sound, and are characterized by the fact that they are hardly attenuated and can reach a long distance.

These waves, which can arise from large-scale eruptions, are believed to have occurred during the 1883 eruption of Krakatau in Indonesia.