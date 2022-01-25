First round of Italy's presidential election ends with no results

However, the role becomes crucial in cases of broad political instability, since the president is tasked with helping solve major deadlocks between the government and the parliament.

The next one will be the 13th president of the Italian Republic.

The president selects a new prime minister candidate when the cabinet loses the confidence of the chambers and resigns; and, in case of no agreement among members of parliament on a new executive, the president would dissolve the parliament and call for new general elections.

For these reasons, the president is usually chosen among figures that all political forces perceive as non-partisan, but at the same time someone with broad political experience and deep knowledge of the constitution.

The election has been preceded by intense talks between the country's two main political blocks in parliament, the centre-left led by the Five Star Movement and Democratic Party and the centre-right led by the right-wing League and Berlusconi's Forza Italia party.

The process is being followed attentively by Italian media and people as usual, and there might be additional reasons for that this time.

Mattarella has in fact played a visible role at a social level in the last two years, dispensing reassuring messages that helped the country navigate through the difficult pandemic phase.

Secondly, the next elections to renew the parliament and therefore form the new government are scheduled in spring 2023. In case Draghi will move to the Quirinale presidential palace, early elections might be called one year ahead of the natural end of the legislature.

Xinhua