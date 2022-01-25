Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

SINGAPORE – BINTAN, Singapore will discuss with Indonesia how it can make the new travel bubble for its visitors to Bintan and Batam a two-way one, hopefully, without taking too long, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Mr Lee also said he and President Joko Widodo had agreed both sides should continue discussions to expand air and sea travel more generally, to more destinations in Indonesia.

“But we have to take into account the Covid-19 situation, in particular the outbreak of the Omicron variant, and we will do so at a pace that both sides are comfortable with, taking into account our respective public health situations,” he added.