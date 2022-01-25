Fri, February 04, 2022

international

Tencent, battery giant CATL among China's most valuable private firms

BEIJING -- Internet giant Tencent topped the list of 500 most valuable private Chinese companies in 2021, according to a new ranking released by a Shanghai-based research institute.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), China's leading automotive lithium-ion battery maker, made it to the top 10 for the first time in the list compiled by Hurun Research Institute.

The research institute ranked the companies on the basis of their market capitalization or valuation.

The total value of the companies on the list came in at 66 trillion yuan ($10.4 trillion).

Among the 500 companies on the list, 56 percent are B2B businesses and 77 percent of them provide physical products.

Healthcare firms grabbed the most spots on the list, while energy businesses came in the second.

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

U.S. operation kills 13, including women, children, in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Biden announces new actions as gun violence surges across U.S.

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Jordan intensifies efforts to mobilize support for UNRWA: FM

Published : Feb 04, 2022

UN chief voices concern over civilian casualties in U.S. raid on IS leader

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Latest News

Small doses of mRNA vaccines provide high immunity, low side effects, says virologist

Published : Feb 04, 2022

SET Index to fluctuate over surging oil prices, Europe’s tighter monetary policies

Published : Feb 04, 2022

CP Group makes it to prestigious ‘Sustainability Yearbook’

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Rayong oil spill not a huge emergency anymore, says operations centre

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.