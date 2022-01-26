President reiterates pledge to host splendid Olympics

As the Beijing Winter Olympics will begin on Feb 4 after more than six years of preparation, Xi said that China is fully confident of guaranteeing the health of the athletes and all people involved in the Games, as well as the safety of the Chinese people.

Noting that the Games will be the first comprehensive world sports event to be held on schedule since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said it is a successful implementation of the new Olympic motto which reads: "Faster, Higher, Stronger－Together".

China's hosting of the Games was not only supported by the Chinese people, but also won support from the international community, he said.

According to Xi, nearly 3,000 athletes from around 90 nations will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Winter Games, which will have the most events to be contested and the most gold medals to be awarded, offer an opportunity for more athletes to make their dreams come true in Beijing, Xi said, adding that China will put the athletes first and make an all-out effort to provide comprehensive services to them.