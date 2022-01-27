Singapore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

The Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, or Pasfta, is Singapore's first direct FTA with the Pacific Alliance, a bloc with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2.6 trillion.

It caps off negotiations that lasted more than four years, and is the first to be completed while the Pacific Alliance continues similar discussions with Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

Hailing the successful completion of the talks, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in pre-recorded remarks for the 16th Pacific Alliance Summit on Wednesday: "This is a landmark moment in Singapore's partnership with the Pacific Alliance. Our two regions are in fact more connected than people imagine.

"Let us encourage our businesses and our peoples to take advantage of this enhanced relationship to explore opportunities in each other's regions."

More than 100 Singapore companies currently operate in the Pacific Alliance, including e-commerce platform Shoppee and high-tech software company Taiger.

Imports from the bloc include avocados from Mexico and blueberries from Peru. In return, Singapore has exported machinery and minerals to Peru, turbo jets and gas turbines to Chile and vehicle parts to Colombia.

The 25-chapter FTA seeks to create more opportunities for greater exchange, with agricultural trade, technology and infrastructure identified as possible areas of growth.

Under its current form, goods will be more smoothly processed at customs and Singapore service providers and investors treated as favourably as those from the bloc in Pacific Alliance countries.