Forest officials in India use bio-repellents to ward off wild elephants

Forest officials of Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have used bio-repellents to prevent the intrusion of wild elephants into human settlements, thus reducing the number of jumbo attacks.

Since December 2021, officials of ATR have mixed bio-repellent in water and sprayed the mixture around residences and shops in Mudis estate, TANTEA, Sangali road, and Urulikkal.

The forest officials said that the bio-repellent was extracted from a plant and was much harmless but still effective against the elephants.