Distance doesn’t stop overseas Vietnamese from finding ways to celebrate Tet

HANOI — The Tết holiday is no less special for Vietnamese citizens who, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot travel back to their homeland for the most special time of year. Instead, they have found creative and imaginative ways to celebrate in their adopted countries.

Vietnamese businesswoman Nguyễn Thị Minh Liên is one of those who cannot travel back to Việt Nam this year.

She is the director of a private Vietnamese product import company in Brussels and is always busy with her job.

She spends most of her time studying European standards of imported goods and seeking ways to bring more Vietnamese agricultural products to Belgian markets. She has learnt how to operate the accounting and administrative system of Belgium and the spending habits of local consumers.

Liên works almost around the clock. However, no matter how busy she is, Tết is always an integral part of her life.

She and her family take a long holiday for the occasion, reuniting with family to remember their homeland, their country and their origin.

In the summer of 2021, Liên managed to bring Vietnamese lychee fruits to Brussels. Other fruits such as dracontomelon, dragon fruit, guava, and durian have been imported to serve both the Vietnamese community and local people.

Liên says she has been away from Việt Nam for more than 20 years but her family always arrange to take leave for Tết.

On New Year’s Eve, her family go to the Permanent Church of the Vietnamese Community in Brussels to get New Year’s wishes from the parish priest, pick up early spring buds for luck and received lucky money with God’s blessings.