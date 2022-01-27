Fri, February 04, 2022

international

S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region

South Korea reported another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a duck farm on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in poultry to 26 this winter season.

The latest case was reported at the farm raising around 25,000 ducks in Buan county, 280 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, according to the agriculture ministry.

The government has alerted local poultry farm owners to increasing outbreaks of avian influenza as of late, urging them to immediately report any suspected symptoms during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday that runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially among poultry. (Yonhap)

Published : January 27, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

